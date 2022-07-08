U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

