UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($171.88) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €140.00 ($145.83) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($182.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA SU opened at €116.18 ($121.02) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($67.58) and a one year high of €76.34 ($79.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.06.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.