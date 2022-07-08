UBS Group Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.