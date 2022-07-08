UBS Group Reiterates €3.60 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.75) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.46) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.75) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($7.92) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.21) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.31) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, May 27th.

AT1 stock opened at €3.04 ($3.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.76 ($2.87) and a one year high of €7.02 ($7.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.90.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

