UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.18 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $179.18 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00012265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,773,390 coins and its circulating supply is 67,110,739 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

