Umbrella Network Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $189,593.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

