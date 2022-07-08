Unification (FUND) Market Cap Achieves $1.51 Million

Unification (FUND) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $214,694.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,724.25 or 0.99999693 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

