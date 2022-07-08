Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Union Heritage Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.7% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $327.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $332.74. The company has a market cap of $311.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

