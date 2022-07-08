Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Union Heritage Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 32,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $247.42 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day moving average of $236.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

