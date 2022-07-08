Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.25) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 176.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of UN01 traded up €0.91 ($0.95) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €10.86 ($11.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,361,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Uniper has a 12-month low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($44.22).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

