Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 20%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.