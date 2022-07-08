United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading Down 1.7%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 3,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 30.33%. Analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

