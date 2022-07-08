United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lessened by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

UPS stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

