Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23 billion-$13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

NYSE:UHS opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.