USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.77 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.45 EPS.

NYSE USNA opened at $66.00 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

