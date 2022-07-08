USDJ (USDJ) Price Down 0% This Week

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00776709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

