USDX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007029 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000212 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

