VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,473,000. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $207.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.82. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.94 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

