Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

