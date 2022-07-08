Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$41.90 and last traded at C$42.10. 118,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 175,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.