Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. 244,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,223,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

