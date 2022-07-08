Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $234.82 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.