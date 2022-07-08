Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 163,306 shares.The stock last traded at $158.70 and had previously closed at $157.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

