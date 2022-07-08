Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 573.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.45. 1,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

