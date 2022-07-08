Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 98,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 107,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

