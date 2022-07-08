Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

