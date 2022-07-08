Vanilla Network Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $677,180.47 and approximately $12,389.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00111657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00605873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.