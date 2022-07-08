Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

