Velas Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.95 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $102.95 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002239 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,322,994,215 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.