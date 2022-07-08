Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Trading Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.10). Approximately 17,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.40.
Veltyco Group Company Profile (LON:VLTY)
