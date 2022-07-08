Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.45.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

