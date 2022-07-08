VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.80

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of VerticalScope and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.24.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

