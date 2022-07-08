VerusCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,077.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001700 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $25.60 million and $16,077.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00547282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000318 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,239,641 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

