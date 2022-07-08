Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $683.10

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.10 ($8.27) and traded as low as GBX 641 ($7.76). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 649 ($7.86), with a volume of 344,351 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 681.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 724.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 199.79. The company has a current ratio of 318.69, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

