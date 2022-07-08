VIMworld Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $499,091.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $499,091.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00111657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00605873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,830.32 or 0.99978257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

