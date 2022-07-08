Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($83.33) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($75.00) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of VTSCY stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

