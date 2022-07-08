Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VYGVF. Compass Point lowered Voyager Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Voyager Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.15.
OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.97.
Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
