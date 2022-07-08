Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VYGVF. Compass Point lowered Voyager Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Voyager Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.15.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. Voyager Digital had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Digital will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.