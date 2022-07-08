Vulcan Materials Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.41. 24,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.69.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

