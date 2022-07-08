W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

