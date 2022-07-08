Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.29

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and traded as low as $33.00. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 44,902 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

