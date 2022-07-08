Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.13.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

