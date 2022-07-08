Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Trimmed by Covea Finance

Covea Finance reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 4.4% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $40,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

