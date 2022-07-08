Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 24,600 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 592,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.