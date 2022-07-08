Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 315,055 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $3,341,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,607,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 242,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.