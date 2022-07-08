Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,239 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $251.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

