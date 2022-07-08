Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $37.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,491 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $37,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

