Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $9.78 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $273.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

