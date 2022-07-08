Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 5.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $146,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

