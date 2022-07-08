Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,950 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

