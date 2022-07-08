Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $57.94

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.94, but opened at $56.03. Wayfair shares last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 8,599 shares trading hands.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.16.

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.45.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,252,137. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

